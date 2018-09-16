Typhoon Mangkhut hits Hong Kong
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Typhoon Mangkhut: Hong Kong latest to face storm

High winds and heavy rain have damaged buildings and streets as Typhoon Mangkhut passes over Hong Kong.

One video shared on social media appeared to show a crane crashing down from a building.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 16 Sep 2018