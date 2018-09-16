Typhoon Mangkhut hits Hong Kong
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Typhoon Mangkhut: Hong Kong latest to face storm

High winds and heavy rain have damaged buildings and streets as Typhoon Mangkhut passes over Hong Kong.

Peak winds of 125 mph (200 kph) have been recorded.

One video shared on social media appeared to show a crane crashing down from a building.

  • 16 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Super typhoon strikes Philippines