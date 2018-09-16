Typhoon wreaks havoc on Philippine town
Philippines Typhoon Mangkhut: Destruction in Aparri

The BBC's Howard Johnson revisits the town of Aparri to take a look at the damage caused by the Typhoon Mangkhut.

Local community leaders say around 750 buildings in Aparri were destroyed by the storm.

