Typhoon Mangkhut: Philippines hit by flash flooding and landslides
Flash floods and landslides have led to fatalities in the Philippines.
Typhoon Mangkhut made its way through the main island of Luzon, and is now moving west towards Vietnam and China.
15 Sep 2018
