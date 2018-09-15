Typhoon Mangkhut: Storm batters Philippines
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Typhoon Mangkhut: Philippines hit by flash flooding and landslides

Flash floods and landslides have led to fatalities in the Philippines.

Typhoon Mangkhut made its way through the main island of Luzon, and is now moving west towards Vietnam and China.

  • 15 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Super typhoon strikes Philippines