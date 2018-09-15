Super typhoon reaches the Philippines

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thousands have been evacuated from the 200km/h storm
The strongest storm of 2018 has reached the Philippines, causing thousands to be evacuated.
Officials have warned of "very heavy damage" to vulnerable structures.
Super Typhoon Mangkhut is heading west, and is due to reach Hong Kong and China in the coming days.
-
15 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-45529206/thousands-have-been-evacuated-from-the-200km-h-stormRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window