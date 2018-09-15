Super typhoon reaches the Philippines
Thousands have been evacuated from the 200km/h storm

The strongest storm of 2018 has reached the Philippines, causing thousands to be evacuated.

Officials have warned of "very heavy damage" to vulnerable structures.

Super Typhoon Mangkhut is heading west, and is due to reach Hong Kong and China in the coming days.

