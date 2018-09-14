Media player
Philippines Typhoon Mangkhut: 'People are tying down their roofs'
People in the Philippines are preparing for the worst as Typhoon Mangkhut powers towards them.
The BBC's Howard Johnson is in Aparri, where the storm is expected to hit hard.
14 Sep 2018
