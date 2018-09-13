Journalists 'jailed over official secrets'

Video

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi has defended the jailing of two Reuters journalists, despite international condemnation.

She said the court had found Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had violated a state secrets act and their conviction had "nothing to do with freedom of expression at all".

The two were sentenced to seven years in jail for possession of police documents while investigating the killing of Rohingya Muslims.

Ms Suu Kyi also said her government could in hindsight have handled the Rohingya situation differently.