Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Journalists 'jailed over official secrets'
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi has defended the jailing of two Reuters journalists, despite international condemnation.
She said the court had found Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had violated a state secrets act and their conviction had "nothing to do with freedom of expression at all".
The two were sentenced to seven years in jail for possession of police documents while investigating the killing of Rohingya Muslims.
Ms Suu Kyi also said her government could in hindsight have handled the Rohingya situation differently.
-
13 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-45506243/myanmar-s-aung-san-suu-kyi-journalists-jailed-over-official-secretsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window