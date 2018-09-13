The artist who uses his body to paint
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Seok Chang-woo: The artist who uses his body to paint

Seok Chang-woo lost both his arms in accident but was determined not to let his disability hold him back. He started by drawing for his young son and now his style of painting involves using his whole body.

Video journalist: Hosu Lee

  • 13 Sep 2018
Go to next video: South Africa's amputee homeless artist