Seok Chang-woo: The artist who uses his body to paint
Seok Chang-woo lost both his arms in accident but was determined not to let his disability hold him back. He started by drawing for his young son and now his style of painting involves using his whole body.
Video journalist: Hosu Lee
13 Sep 2018
