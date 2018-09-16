The painter whose skin is her canvas

Media player
Artist Dain Yoon's illusions challenges notions of self
South Korean artist Dain Yoon creates stunning illusions using makeup. She began by painting other people, then graduated to painting herself. She says her art reflects on the nature of self.
16 Sep 2018
