'Australia jailed me - but I was a child'
'Australia jailed me for people smuggling - but I was a child'

More than 120 Indonesians who were jailed by Australia for human trafficking between 2009 and 2011 are now seeking compensation.

They allege they were children when they were wrongly imprisoned as adults.

The BBC visits Rote Island, Indonesia, to meet families affected.

Video produced by Rebecca Henschke and Dwiki Marta.

  • 10 Sep 2018
