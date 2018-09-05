Japan typhoon leads to airport evacuation

Media player
Video
Japan Typhoon Jebi: Kansai airport evacuated
Thousands of people had to be evacuated from Kansai airport after the worst storm to hit Japan in 25 years.
The major transport hub serving Osaka, Kobe and Kyoto, was cut off when an ocean tanker hit and damaged its bridge to the mainland.
Typhoon Jebi forces closure of Kansai airport, near Osaka in Japan
05 Sep 2018
