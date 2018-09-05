Japan typhoon leads to airport evacuation
Video

Japan Typhoon Jebi: Kansai airport evacuated

Thousands of people had to be evacuated from Kansai airport after the worst storm to hit Japan in 25 years.

The major transport hub serving Osaka, Kobe and Kyoto, was cut off when an ocean tanker hit and damaged its bridge to the mainland.

  • 05 Sep 2018
