Typhoon Jebi batters Japan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Typhoon Jebi: Japan battered by strongest storm in 25 years

Western Japan is being hit by the most powerful typhoon in a quarter of a century.

The storm has torn roofs off houses, damaged tankers and tens of thousands of people have been left without power.

  • 04 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Blue whale washed ashore in Japan