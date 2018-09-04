Media player
What really happens to 'recycling' plastic?
Many people in Japan put a lot of effort into recycling their household plastic.
China used to take much of it, but has banned imports of plastic waste so where does it now go? Rupert Wingfield-Hayes finds out.
04 Sep 2018
