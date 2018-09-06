Hunting Ainu style in Hokkaido
When Japan colonised the northern island of Hokkaido in the 1860s, the indigenous Ainu people were made to assimilate into Japanese society. Their traditional lifestyle was banned and very little of their old way of life remains.

The Travel Show's Rajan Datar meets Atsushi Monbetsu who is following in the footsteps of his ancestors and going on a hunt.

