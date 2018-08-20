Mother and son reunite after 67 years
Video

Korea reunion: Mother and son reunite after 67 years

Lee Keum-seom and her son became separated during the Korean war in the 1950s. He was only four years old at the time.

Now 92, Ms Lee is seeing her son for the first time since the separation. She is one of dozens of South Koreans who made the trip to the North to reconnect with family.

Interview footage courtesy of the South Korean presidential office, the Blue House.

