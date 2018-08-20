Media player
Korea reunion: 'I'm hoping to hug my grown-up son'
In the chaos of the Korean War, Lee Keum-seom was separated from her four-year-old son and the two ended up on opposite sides of the border. Now, after nearly seven decades, she is about to meet her child again.
Ms Lee is among dozens of South Koreans travelling to the North to meet long-lost relatives.
Interview footage courtesy of the South Korean presidential office, the Blue House.
20 Aug 2018
