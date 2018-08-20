'I'm hoping to hug my grown-up son'
Korea reunions: 'I'm hoping to hug my grown-up son'

Lee Keum-seom, 92, hasn't seen her son for 67 years after they were separated by the Korean War in the 1950s. He was four years old at the time.

  • 20 Aug 2018