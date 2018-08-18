Newborn rescued from Indian drain
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Newborn rescued from drain in India

Geetha who rescued the baby, has named the boy ‘Sudhandhiram’ meaning freedom. He is in a stable condition and is receiving medical treatment at a children's hospital in Chennai.

  • 18 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Three-month-old baby says 'hello'