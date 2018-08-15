Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Zealand minister defends home sale curbs
New Zealand's parliament has banned many foreigners from buying existing homes in the country - a move aimed at making properties more affordable.
New Zealand is facing a housing affordability crisis which has left home ownership out of reach for many.
James Menendez has been speaking to New Zealand's Economic Development Minister David Parker.
(Photo shows: Houses and apartments in Wellington, New Zealand. Credit: Getty Images)
-
15 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window