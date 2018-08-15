New Zealand minister defends home sale curbs

New Zealand restricts house sales to foreigners
New Zealand's parliament has banned many foreigners from buying existing homes in the country - a move aimed at making properties more affordable.

New Zealand is facing a housing affordability crisis which has left home ownership out of reach for many.

James Menendez has been speaking to New Zealand's Economic Development Minister David Parker.

(Photo shows: Houses and apartments in Wellington, New Zealand. Credit: Getty Images)

