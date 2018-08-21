A 'satay western' with a feminist twist
Indonesia's satay western film has a feminist twist

Marlina the Murderer is the world's first "satay western", an Indonesian take on the classic spaghetti western film - and it has a feminist twist.

Video by Tessa Wong. Film footage courtesy of CineSurya.

  • 21 Aug 2018
