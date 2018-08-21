Media player
Indonesia's satay western film has a feminist twist
Marlina the Murderer is the world's first "satay western", an Indonesian take on the classic spaghetti western film - and it has a feminist twist.
Video by Tessa Wong. Film footage courtesy of CineSurya.
21 Aug 2018
