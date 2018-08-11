'Leave immediately! And keep far off'
Video

South China Sea: 'Leave immediately and keep far off'

A BBC team flew over the disputed South China Sea islands in a US military plane.

Six countries have competing claims in the sea, but tensions have increased in recent years and China has backed its claim with island-building and patrols.

