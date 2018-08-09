The moment a strong aftershock hit Lombok

Media player
Lombok earthquake: The moment a strong aftershock hit
The moment a strong aftershock hit Indonesia's Lombok island on Thursday was captured on camera as officials and reporters attended an aid event near a hospital.
Elsewhere on the island, traumatised residents were seen crying and running in panic.
09 Aug 2018
