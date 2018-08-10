What women want from PM Imran Khan

Media player
Imran Khan: Pakistani women's views on their incoming PM
Imran Khan caused controversy on the campaign trail for his comments about feminism. We asked a few Pakistani women about what they wanted from their incoming prime minister.
Reporting by Shumaila Jaffery. Filming & Editing by Fakhir Munir. Producing by Faran Rafi
10 Aug 2018
