What women want from PM Imran Khan
Imran Khan: Pakistani women's views on their incoming PM

Imran Khan caused controversy on the campaign trail for his comments about feminism. We asked a few Pakistani women about what they wanted from their incoming prime minister.

Reporting by Shumaila Jaffery. Filming & Editing by Fakhir Munir. Producing by Faran Rafi

  • 10 Aug 2018
