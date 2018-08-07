Blue whale washed ashore in Japan
A dead blue whale calf has been found washed ashore in Japan.

The carcass was discovered on Sunday at a beach in Kamakura, a city 70km (43 miles) south of Tokyo, on Japan's southern coast.

It is the first time the rare species has been seen in the country, experts say.

