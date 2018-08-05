Bangladesh teen protest turns violent
Bangladesh protest turns violent with journalists beaten

Unidentified armed men have attacked journalists and protesters during unprecedented youth demonstrations in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.

Students and school children have taken to the streets for eight days to call for better road safety after a boy and a girl were killed by a speeding bus.

Peaceful rallies turned violent over the weekend when men belonging to groups apparently linked to Bangladesh's ruling party injured at least 50 people.

