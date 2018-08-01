Rescued climber faced 'constant avalanches'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rescued climber faced 'constant avalanches' on Pakistan mountain

Alexander Gukov says he faced constant avalanches as he waited for rescuers on a Pakistani mountain.

The Russian climber hallucinated that he was back at home, and decided that if he survived, he would marry his partner.

Interview by BBC Urdu's Abdullah Farooqi.

  • 01 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Drone swoops in to spot missing climber