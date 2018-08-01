Walking in a god's hands on Vietnam bridge

Media player
Vietnam bridge: Walking through a god's hands
Fancy a stroll through a deity's hands? Vietnam has unveiled its latest tourist attraction: the 150m-long Golden Bridge, perched on a mountaintop near the city of Danang.
01 Aug 2018
