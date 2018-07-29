Media player
Indonesia earthquake: 'Massive damage' in Lombok village
British tourist Julie Silvester filmed the aftermath of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Kekalok, a small village on the island of Lombok.
At least 14 people have been killed.
29 Jul 2018
