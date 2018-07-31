The flooded villagers who refuse to move on

Media player
The flooded Cambodian villagers who refuse to move on
Thousands of people in Northeast Cambodia have been displaced because of the controversial Lower Sesan 2 dam project, part of China's One Belt, One Road global initiative.
Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have voiced concerns, but local officials insist their fears are unfounded.
The remote areas affected had been inaccessible to foreign media, but a BBC team managed to speak to the villagers holding out in their flooded villages.
Reporter: Nga Pham Video journalist: Efrem Gebreab
31 Jul 2018
