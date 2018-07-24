Laos villagers stranded on rooftops

Media player
Laos dam collapse: Villagers stranded on rooftops
Hundreds of people are missing and thousands have been made homeless after a dam collapsed in south-east Laos, sending flash floods though six villages.
The dam, which was under construction, collapsed on Monday evening following heavy rain.
