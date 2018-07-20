India's PM Modi startled by Gandhi hug

Media player
India's PM Narendra Modi startled by Rahul Gandhi hug
Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi surprised his political foe Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Indian parliament - with a hug.
He made the gesture after a scathing speech targeted at Mr Modi's government, during a no-confidence motion. The Indian PM is known for hugging world leaders.
20 Jul 2018
