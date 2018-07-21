The 600 dogs left behind
Video

The 600 greyhounds left behind in Macau

Macau’s controversial greyhound racetrack, the Canidrome Club, is shutting down, leaving behind 600 dogs.

City officials say they will take care of the greyhounds, but their ultimate fate remains uncertain.

Video by Martin Yip of BBC Chinese, and Tessa Wong.

