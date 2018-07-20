Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pakistan's election: Five things to know
As Pakistan prepares for general elections on 25 July, here is what you need to know.
Video produced by Suniti Singh, Shruti Arora and Pratik Jakhar
-
20 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window