Yemeni refugees flee to South Korean holiday island of Jeju
The war in Yemen has led to widespread displacement of people over the past three years.
But this time, hundreds of Yemeni refugees have travelled 8,000 kilometres to get to safety - on a South Korean resort island.
Video by David Oh of BBC Korean and Hosu Lee. English edit by Camelia Sadeghzadeh.
20 Jul 2018
