Thai cave boy 'shocked' to be found
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thailand cave rescue: Boy 'shocked' to be found

One of the boys rescued from the Tham Luang caves in Thailand has said he was "shocked" they were found.

The 12 boys and their football coach were making their first public appearance following their two-week ordeal in the caves.

  • 18 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Thai cave boys: Seventeen days in darkness