Could a walk in nature help with stress?
Forest bathing: Could a walk in nature help with stress?

Stressed Japanese workers are relaxing and reconnecting with nature with forest bathing (Shinrin-yoku).

The Forest Therapy Society have certified 62 forest therapy sites in the country and the forest bathing movement is also gathering momentum in other parts of the world.

The BBC Travel Show’s Carmen Roberts travels to Okutama to find out more.

  • 24 Jul 2018
