Thai cave rescue: diver relives extraordinary operation
Video

Thai cave diver relives the extraordinary rescue

Ben Reymenants was one of a number of foreign expert divers drafted in for the rescue of the 12 boys and their football coach.

He tells Newshour's James Menendez about the perilous conditions and tough decisions that were involved in the highly improbable safe return of the group.

  • 13 Jul 2018