Paper cranes of hope for Thai cave rescue
Video

Thai cave rescue: Classmates' paper cranes of hope for Adul

One of the schoolboys in the Thai cave rescue has a special present waiting for him when he goes back to school.

Adul Sam-on's classmates made 1,000 paper cranes while they prayed for his safe return.

  • 16 Jul 2018
