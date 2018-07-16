Paper cranes of hope for Thai cave rescue

Media player
Thai cave rescue: Classmates' paper cranes of hope for Adul
One of the schoolboys in the Thai cave rescue has a special present waiting for him when he goes back to school.
Adul Sam-on's classmates made 1,000 paper cranes while they prayed for his safe return.
16 Jul 2018
