Media player
Video
Time lapse: Huge squirrel in Almaty
A 40ft (12m) squirrel is causing controversy after popping up in Kazakhstan's city of Almaty.
The rodent - part of an art project for a festival commissioned by city authorities - cost 23 million Kazakh tenge ($67,000; £51,000) to create.
But local residents say the funds could have been better spent.
Video courtesy of Mayra Izmailova - FUNK Creative Agency.
11 Jul 2018
