Thai boy on stretcher during rescue
Cave rescue: Thai boy shown carried on stretcher in latest video

Footage has emerged of the operation to rescue 12 Thai boys and their coach trapped in a partially flooded cave.

The complex, three-day rescue saw four boys emerge on Sunday, four on Monday, and the final four boys plus their coach on Tuesday.

  • 11 Jul 2018
