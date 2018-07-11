Thai boy on stretcher during rescue

Media player
Cave rescue: Thai boy shown carried on stretcher in latest video
Footage has emerged of the operation to rescue 12 Thai boys and their coach trapped in a partially flooded cave.
The complex, three-day rescue saw four boys emerge on Sunday, four on Monday, and the final four boys plus their coach on Tuesday.
11 Jul 2018
