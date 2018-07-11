'Tiny bit of hope became reality'
Thailand cave rescue: 'Tiny bit of hope became reality'

Speaking exclusively to the BBC, the head of the Thai navy seals has been describing his relief following the successful rescue operation of 12 boys and their coach from a cave in Thailand.

Interview by Kaona Pongpipat of BBC Thai. Filmed by Mohamed Madi and Tessa Wong.

