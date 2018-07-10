Applause as final ambulances arrive at hospital

Media player
Cave rescue: Celebrations as final ambulances arrive at hospital
The final ambulances have arrived at Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital.
They were carrying the last boy and the coach who were rescued after 17 days in the Tham Luang cave system.
10 Jul 2018
