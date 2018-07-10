'No kid has cave dived like this before'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thai cave rescue: 'No kid has cave dived like this before'

Ivan Karadzic is a diver with the international rescue team at Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province, where 12 boys have been trapped with their coach.

Ivan was stationed near a notoriously difficult stretch of cave about half-way along, and his job was to replace air tanks and help guide the teams through

  • 10 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Cave rescue: Locals wait and hope