Wife and father mourn 'hero' Thai diver
Saman Gunan, a former Thai navy diver, died while taking part in efforts to rescue 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand.

He lost consciousness on his way out of the Tham Luang cave complex on Thursday 6 July, where he had been delivering oxygen tanks.

His wife, Waleeporn Gunan, and his father, Wichai Gunan, spoke to the BBC about their loss.

Filmed and edited by Wasawat Lukharang, BBC Thai

  • 09 Jul 2018
