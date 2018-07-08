People airlifted from Japan flood waters
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Japan floods: Military airlift people to safety from flood waters

Parts of western Japan hit by deadly floods and landslides face unprecedented danger, officials warn, with more downpours expected.

Scores of people have died, while about 1.5 million people have been ordered to leave their homes and three million more advised to do so.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the rescue effort is a "race against the clock".

  • 08 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Dozens killed after "historic" rain