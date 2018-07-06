Media player
Thai cave rescue: What it's like inside a cave complex in Chiang Rai
Efforts are ongoing to rescue 12 boys and their football coach who are trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand.
The region’s home to a whole underground network of caves which is prone to dangerous flooding around this time of year.
Nick Beake reports on what it's like beneath the surface.
Producer: Pratiksha Ghildial
Camera and edit: Jason Boswell
06 Jul 2018
