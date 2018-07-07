The physical effects of being trapped in a cave
Thai cave rescue: The physical effects of being trapped

The 12 Thai boys and their football coach who are trapped in a flooded cave went over a week before being found, and face an uncertain timescale before they can be rescued.

Dr Alex Rowe, Medical Director of World Extreme Medicine – which specialises in treating people in difficult environments – explains the impact of being trapped underground.

