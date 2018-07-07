The physical effects of being trapped in a cave

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thai cave rescue: The physical effects of being trapped
The 12 Thai boys and their football coach who are trapped in a flooded cave went over a week before being found, and face an uncertain timescale before they can be rescued.
Dr Alex Rowe, Medical Director of World Extreme Medicine – which specialises in treating people in difficult environments – explains the impact of being trapped underground.
-
07 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-44744177/thai-cave-rescue-the-physical-effects-of-being-trappedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window