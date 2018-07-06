Funeral for Thai cave rescue diver

Media player
Thailand cave rescue: Funeral for ex-navy diver
A funeral has been held for Saman Gunan, a former Thai navy diver who died while taking part in efforts to rescue 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded cave.
He lost consciousness on his way out of the Tham Luang cave complex, where he had been delivering air tanks.
The boys have been trapped for nearly two weeks in a chamber in the cave.
06 Jul 2018
