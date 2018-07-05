Flooded Thai farmers support rescue effort

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thailand cave: Flooded farmers support rescue effort
Efforts to free the boys trapped in a Thai cave have seen nearby farms saturated with water, but many of those affected say they will do all they can to help the rescue mission.
-
05 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-44729887/thailand-cave-flooded-farmers-support-rescue-effortRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window