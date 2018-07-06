Gambling under the Taliban's nose
Video

Afghanistan might be a country short on hope. People in Helmand Province are exhausted after many years of war and violence.

But every Friday night, they still gather in dimly-lit rooms for a laugh and card games – right under the Taliban’s nose.

Produced by Auliya Atrafi, Shoaib Sharifi and Camelia Sadeghzadeh

  • 06 Jul 2018
